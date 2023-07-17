John Legend Shares New Photos of His Two Boys & Their Hair Is Giving Us Life

John Legend hung out with the men in his family over the weekend, and the resulting photos are too cute to handle.

“The boys,” the “All of Me” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of his 5-year-old son Miles and his newborn son Wren, who he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen. (The couple are also parents to daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 5 months.)

In the first photo, Miles wears banana-print pajamas as he holds a sleeping baby Wren on the couch. The newborn is wearing dinosaur-print PJs as he snoozes, totally content in his brother’s arms. Legend is wearing a robe and is snuggled on the couch with the two boys for a sweet selfie. They are so cute!

In other photos in Legend’s post, the boys’ luscious locks are on full display.

In one, Miles runs his fingers through his hair, making it stick up on all sides, as he admires his look in the mirror. (We don’t blame you, dude!) In another, baby Wren is propped up on the couch cushions, giving a little smile to the camera. He has thick, black hair that covers his head, and it is absolutely adorable. We’ve never seen a baby with a ‘do that delicious!

"John….Mini John….Micro John…😍😍😍," one person commented on the sweet post.

“I still can’t get over how much hair Wren has,” another wrote. Neither can we!

Someone else joked, “No longer the Legend family! It’s the hair family! Just cuteness 😍❤️.”

Earlier this month, Teigen shared a video of her son and his amazing hair. “the hair. simple plan is shaking,” she joked in the caption. His gloriously long hair should be studied because it is so perfect!

