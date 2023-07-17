Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up in an Off-the-Shoulder Dress at Dad Jay-Z’s Exhibition

Seeing Blue Ivy performing alongside her mom Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour is surreal — the 11-year-old looks so poised and comfortable on stage! But off the stage, she looks even more grown up. The “Cuff It” singer shared a new photo with her daughter as they visited Jay-Z’s new Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City last week, and the pre-teen shows off her fashion sense.

Blue Ivy wore an off-the-shoulder denim blue dress, a blue crossbody purse, and brown sunglasses for the outing. She wore her long hair in braids and accessorized with a gold necklace that read “Blue.” In the photo, she gazes at her pretty mama, who is dressed in a fitted orange lace dress. Beyoncé’s blonde hair is up in a high ponytail to show off her diamond earrings and necklace, and she holds a gold clutch purse.

People noticed how proud Blue Ivy seems of her parents. “Blue looks like a proud daughter,” one person wrote.

“Even Blue staring at you like ‘wow. My mom is Beyonce,’” another wrote.

“I love how Blu is looking up at Bey with respect and admiration 🥰,” someone else commented.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," Beyoncé said. So sweet!

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé said. So sweet!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also share twins Sir and Rumi, 5. In an interview with Elle in Dec. 2019, she revealed that she also struggles with balancing motherhood with everything else.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” Beyoncé said. “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

