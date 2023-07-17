Paris Hilton Channels Her Inner Barbie Mom in Adorable New Pictures With Her ‘Angel Baby’ Phoenix

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton marked her son Phoenix’s six-month milestone with an impromptu mommy-and-me photoshoot in the front entryway of her home. She’s dressed in a Barbiecore pink tracksuit as she cuddles on the floor with her little cutie, and the photos are so adorable!

“This Barbie is a Mom, 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕” the Paris: The Memoir author wrote on Instagram. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰”

She also opened up about motherhood, writing, “He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹” Hilton added, “Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

In the photos, Hilton wears matching pink pants and jacket, with pink hearts going down the side of her leg. Blue-and-white cloud socks complete the casual ensemble, as she sits on a pink rug on the floor with Phoenix in her lap. He is wearing a blue onesie and looking open-mouthed at something across the room. In one sweet photo, his arm wraps around Hilton’s neck for a big hug. In another, he sits on her lap, looking at a neon pink Chanel logo hanging on the wall.

The last slide is a video of Hilton holding Phoenix and showing him all the little animals on an entryway shelf, including a moving squirrel. He touches it and just looks wide-eyed at it as Hilton laughs. He doesn’t know what to think (which is totally understandable).

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

“Luckiest baby in the world to have the best momma ever #sliving 🥰💖💞🎀 ,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “He’s such a doll and so lucky to have you as a mom, Paris. Thanks for sharing ❤️.”

Someone else joked, “Barbie is a live action of Paris Hilton.”

Paris Hilton's first-ever live concert was an unforgettable moment, but it was her adorable 4-month-old son, Phoenix, who stole the show! 💙 https://t.co/jNvzyuefDh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 10, 2023

The “Stars Are Blind” singer shares son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told PEOPLE previously. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

That love has only grown with Phoenix, as you can tell from Hilton’s new photos how much she adores her son.

