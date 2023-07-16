JFK Jr’s Wife Carolyn Bessette Was Hesitant on Having Children for One Heartbreaking Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

On this day in 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr and his wife Carolyn Bassette tragically lost their lives in a plane crash that shook everyone, and continued the theories that the Kennedy family has some kind of unlucky curse surrounding them. Fast forward to today, and so many different reports claim so many perspectives on their final weeks before that fateful night. Many claim their marriage was on the rocks, while just as many said they loved each other so much, it was just a stressful time for them.

While there’s a lot of conflicting information, firsthand, resurfaced accounts have confirmed quite a bit — including the reason they didn’t have children.

The pair met back in 1992, and didn’t start dating until 1994. They later wed in 1996, and while insiders claim John was ready to have children, there was one heartbreaking reason Carolyn decided against it for years: the paparazzi.

In her book entitled Jackie’s Girl: My Life With the Kennedy Family, author Kathy McKeon said, “She couldn’t take it. She wasn’t brought up with it. John was, Carolyn wasn’t… She said, ‘I’m terrified of them.'”

The paparazzi were relentless with the two, oftentimes with them trying to bombard private evenings like their honeymoon, per People.

McKeon wrote how a friend of Carolyn’s told her that she said “I hate living in a fishbowl. John may be comfortable living like this, but I’m not. How could I bring a child into this kind of world?”

Related story Donald Trump’s Hints About A Potential 2024 Running Mate Proves He’s Willing to Settle for Allies

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.

