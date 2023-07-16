Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka & Capri Look Like Twins During Their Super-Sweet, Aquatic Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Bryant’s daughters Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant are making us see double in this stylish vacay pic! On July 15, Vanessa shared another photo from her and her daughters’ family vacation to Italy. She shared the new, super-sweet photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “🥰🥰 Making Memories ❤️.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the rare, heartwarming photo, we see Vanessa with her two younger daughters Bianka and Capri, on a boat in Sardinia, Italy. While Vanessa rocks a Barbiecore pink and white suit, her daughters are twinning in adorable, pastel floaties, while smiling ear to ear! Not only are they little stylish superstars, but they seriously look like twins in this rare vacay snapshot!

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships. She first detailed the hardships and how she handles them every day. “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next,” she said. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.”

She sweetly added, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Related story Vanessa Bryant & Her 3 Daughters Look As Happy As Can Be in This Rare Vacay Photo

Before you go, check out some of the most heartfelt messages from celebrities to their kids.

