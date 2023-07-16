Hilary Duff’s Daughters Look All Grown-Up as They Twin in Cottagecore Dresses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff’s kids are already little, matching style icons! On July 12, the Lizzie McGuire alum shared a series of photos of her daughters Violet and Mae twinning in dresses that prove they’re little cottagecore princesses! She shared the photos with the caption reading, “First few days at school for MJ 💕🥹 she didn’t even turn back around ……”

In the first photo, we see Duff’s daughters Violet and Mae getting ready for school in their marching, colorful patchwork and floral dresses that give all the cottagecore vibes!

We also get photos of Duff’s husband Matthew Koma kissing his baby Mae as she starts her first few days of school, along with snapshots of the four of them and pics of her twinning cottagecore daughters walking to school. We also see Mae doing a school exercise with flowers, planets, and blocks! It seems she’s already loving schooling!

As many fans know, Duff is a proud mom of three! She shares her firstborn, son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie and has two girls, Violet Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with her husband Koma.

In a recent interview with Shape for their Innovation Issue, she got vulnerable about what motherhood is really like: you don’t have all the answers, and you gotta be okay with that!

“I’ve had to get really good at being disappointed in myself,” she said. “I think that when you have a baby, you’re just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, and we’re still just human beings.”

Related story JFK Jr's Wife Carolyn Bessette Was Hesitant on Having Children for One Heartbreaking Reason

Before you go, check out these celebrity kid siblings who are super close in age.

