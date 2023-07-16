Lala Kent Has Some Choice Words for Mom-Shamers Who Tried To Mock Her Swimsuit Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t you dare try to mom-shame Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, because she’ll clap right back at you for trying!

This summer, everyone out there is rocking swimsuits, whether it be intricate one-pieces or tiny bikinis that turn heads. Kent joined in on the summer fun and posted a swimsuit photo to her Instagram on July 9 after a photo of her daughter Ocean with her buddy, Scheana Shay‘s daughter Summer.

She shared the photo of their daughters, followed by the photo of her showing off her toned physique in a black one-piece with the caption reading, “Mom’s turn.”

Now, as you can imagine, quite a few mom-shamers entered the chat, and Kent was having none of it. Per UsMagazine, Kent posted a response on July 13 to her Instagram story that read: “I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, work full time, and rarely have one moment for just me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome.”

She added, “If you have anything negative to say, go f**k yourself. Leave me alone.”

We love when people clap back at mom-shamers, because it’s 2023, and we need to finally let go of that trolling activity.

Related story Lisa Vanderpump's Soft Condemnation of Tom Sandoval's Affair May Indicate She's Worried About the Financial Blowback on Their Restaurant

Kent and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett were together from 2016 to 2021, and in their relaitonship, they welcomed their daughter Ocean, 2, on March 15, 2021.

These celebrity moms refuse to be shamed for sharing sexy photos.

