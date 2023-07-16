Shoppers Say Their Newborns Are ‘Obsessed’ With This $10 Pack of Rattling Sock Toys That Keeps Them ‘Very Busy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping a newborn entertained is no small feat. By the time you’ve exhausted every silly facial expression you can come up with, your baby might need something new to hold their attention. That’s why we’ve been on the lookout for interactive baby toys your newborn won’t be able to stop playing with. One particular toy features a fun and silly twist on socks and bracelets — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $10.

Your baby will have so much fun with Bloobloomax Baby Rattle Toys. These toys, which come in socks and wrist rattles, have bells inside. The wrist rattles attach with simple velcro, which makes them super easy to put on and take off. The wings of bees and butterflies feature sound paper and encourage your baby to reach and grab. Made with environmentally friendly, soft to-the-touch, colorful material, you can rest assured that your little one will have the best time with Bloobloomax Baby Rattle Toys.

Image Courtesy of Bloobloomax via Amazon.

Bloobloomax Baby Rattle Toys $9.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s hard to believe these toys can generate so much fun for your little one. But just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about Bloobloomax Baby Rattle Toys, and see why these toys are an Amazon’s Choice selection: “Baby loves these. Completely obsessed,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Worth the money! My nephew absolutely loves them! Keeps him very busy,” another shopper said. “My baby loves wearing these, kicking and squealing with joy. Perfect for playtime or to keep them amused,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Watch your baby interact with these fun Bloobloomax Baby Rattle Toys and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products: