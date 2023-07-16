Zoe Saldaña’s 3 Lookalike Sons Are Already Polishing Their Action Star Moves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Zoe Saldaña is the Queen of Sci-Fi, and, thus the Queen of being a badass action star. And it seems her three lookalike sons are already following in her action movie star footsteps!

On July 14, the Guardians of the Galaxy superstar shared a series of photos from her June adventures. She shared the photos and adorable videos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Faves of June ☀️.”

While we adore all of the photos and videos in the post, the one we’re going to talk about first is slot number nine. In this adorable video, we see her three lookalike sons doing cartwheels and athletic, action movie-esque moves in front of the Lourve! They even have the perfect, elaborate action movie location behind them! It’s clear they’re already following in her footsteps.

Now let’s talk about the rest of the slots! In the first two photos, we see Saldaña looking so expressive and happy during her birthday celebration, along with smiling with her husband Marco Perego. In the third photo, we see their kids earning adorable rewards for their accomplishments at school like “soccer superstar award,” “fact finder award,” “brainy bookworm,” and more!

We also get that adorable summery snapshot of Saldaña and her three lookalike kiddos lounging on steps, along with photos of them holding bouquets of flowers, cuddling up to their mama, and looking at comic books!

Saldaña and artist Perego started dating in March 2013, marrying only three months later in London. They share three sons together: twin boys Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6.

The Avatar star previously spoke candidly about balancing her career and family in an interview with Ebony. “Being a mom is definitely like running a business for sure—and it’s a business with some pretty tough customers too,” she said. “But like any mom or parent can attest, it’s all a juggling act… I make the conscious effort [to] make time for my boys and myself.”

