Vanessa Bryant & Her 3 Daughters Look As Happy As Can Be in This Rare Vacay Photo

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are the happiest we’ve seen them in a long time! On July 14, Vanessa shared a seriously sweet snapshot of her, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant on their vacation. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “🇮🇹.”

In the family photo, we see the four gals looking so chic and happy together while posing in style on a park bench in Porto Rotondo, Costa Smeralda. While Bianka and Capri rock colorful sundresses, Vanessa and Natalia are twinning in their white sundresses and white slipper looks!

They all look so stylish and happy, and we truly love to see that!

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

While the Bryant family keeps interviews on the rarer side compared to other A-listers, that didn’t stop Natalia from this heartwarming interview. In a previous interview with Vogue, Natalia talked about how amazing her strong mom is, and couldn’t stop sweetly praising her. “My mom, she’s really the strongest person I’ve ever known,” Natalia said before turning to her mother in the joint interview. “You’re always there. I would say that you’re like the sun. You’re always shining this beautiful smile. And you’ll always find the sun somewhere. Even if you can’t see it, it’s shining somewhere.”

