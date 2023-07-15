Serena Williams Uses This ‘Natural’ & ‘Transformative’ $17 Serum To Reduce Stretch Marks on Her Pregnant Belly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skin goes through so many changes during pregnancy. From hormonal acne, to stretch marks, and scarring — you name it, your skin has probably been through it. That’s why the best skincare products are always well worth the investment. In a new video on her YouTube Channel, Serena Williams revealed some of her favorite skincare products to use on her pregnant belly, and one Amazon Best Seller is currently available for $17.

The tennis legend is a huge fan of Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, and for good reason! “People swear by it, I started using it — it’s Bio-Oil,” she said in the below video. “It’s natural, and it’s for stretch marks. People love it,” Williams said. She’s not wrong. There’s a very good reason why people love Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil so much.

This serum is clinically proven and dermatologist recommended to help repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, C-section, aging, and more. It’s packed with Vitamin E, which helps maintain healthy looking skin while Chamomile and Lavender Oils calm, soothe and cleanse damaged skin. Purcellin Oil makes application easy and absorption fast.

No wonder Williams, who’s expecting her second child, loves this Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil so much. But what are shoppers saying about this serum? Just read on to find out: “I used a bottle a month for 9 months, gained 38lbs total and NOT A SINGLE STRETCH MARK! It made the pregnant body transformation easier for me,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I’ve been using this product for face and body and recently used it to prevent stretch marks while pregnant. I am now post-partum with no stretch marks. Maybe genetics but I think this product helped,” another shopper said. “If you are pregnant I highly recommend this product, I am currently 23 weeks pregnant and do not have a single stretch mark. This also feels great on sensitive areas, absorbs well into skin,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. Add Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil to your pregnancy skincare routine today!

