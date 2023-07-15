Fans Are Having a Cuteness Overload to Diane Kruger’s Daughter’s Reaction to Street Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Diane Kruger’s daughter’s reaction to street cats just gave us the serotonin boost we needed! On July 10, the A Name from the Sky author shared an adorable, rare snapshot of her daughter Nova looking as happy as can be with some neighborhood cats! She shared the photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “The biggest cat lover there ever was 🐈.”

In the adorable photo, we see Kruger’s daughter in a little pink bucket hat and tie-dye crocs, staring lovingly at two furry cats merely inches away from her. And we’re not the only ones getting a cuteness overload from this rare snapshot.

Fans have been flooding Kruger’s comment section with comments like “Awww what a cutie…loves cats like her Daddy…so sweet❤️🐾😎” and “If she loves animals, I have no doubt that she’s a great little girl! 🥹❤️”

Kruger and her fiancé Norman Reedus welcomed their daughter Nova on Nov 2018.

In a previous interview, Kruger talked to the Sunday Telegraph about how grateful she is that she didn’t become a mama until her 40s. “I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30. I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so,” she said. “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly.”

