Prince Louis Stole the Show by Doing a Total 180 Move in This Royal Family Outing

While royal fans get so eager to see one of Kate Middleton’s newest ensembles as soon as word gets out she’s at a royal event, people seem to get even more excited when she and Prince William’s kids will be in attendance with them.

Royal fans know the drill by now with the Wales kids: the eldest Prince George is already his father’s mini-me, with their daughter Princess Charlotte being second-in-command to her mother by keeping her siblings in line. And the youngest Prince Louis? His expressive face always captures fans’ hearts, and this time, he stole the show with a complete 180.

During the whole family’s visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Fairford, Gloucestershire, on July 14, fans noticed something about Louis: he only had one emotion the entire time he was there. While he didn’t lose his expressive reactions, fans noticed he was only one thing: completely, hilariously disinterested.

Now, during royals events where Louis is in attendance, he shows a whole range of emotions, with disinterested only being one of the many emotions. But for this newest event, he wasn’t having it, and the photos are as adorable as you’d expect.

This may be one of our favorite wild-card Louis moments yet!

William and Kate have three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

