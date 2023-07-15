Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Louis Stole the Show by Doing a Total 180 Move in This Royal Family Outing

Delilah Gray
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Plus Icon
Prince Louis Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

While royal fans get so eager to see one of Kate Middleton’s newest ensembles as soon as word gets out she’s at a royal event, people seem to get even more excited when she and Prince William’s kids will be in attendance with them.

Royal fans know the drill by now with the Wales kids: the eldest Prince George is already his father’s mini-me, with their daughter Princess Charlotte being second-in-command to her mother by keeping her siblings in line. And the youngest Prince Louis? His expressive face always captures fans’ hearts, and this time, he stole the show with a complete 180.

During the whole family’s visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Fairford, Gloucestershire, on July 14, fans noticed something about Louis: he only had one emotion the entire time he was there. While he didn’t lose his expressive reactions, fans noticed he was only one thing: completely, hilariously disinterested.

Now, during royals events where Louis is in attendance, he shows a whole range of emotions, with disinterested only being one of the many emotions. But for this newest event, he wasn’t having it, and the photos are as adorable as you’d expect.

Check out the photos below:

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images.

James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.

This may be one of our favorite wild-card Louis moments yet!

William and Kate have three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Lazy loaded image
Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well documented over the course of their marriage. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $17.15 on Amazon.com

Before you go, click here to see our favorite Kate Middleton mommy moments!
Kate Middleton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad