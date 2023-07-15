Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Reveal Which Kid May Already Be Following in Their Footsteps 

When your parents are two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and soccer athlete Brittany Mahomes, it’s safe to say that athleticism runs in your genes. In this case, it seems both of their kids Sterling and Bronze already have the sporty bug — but one is already a little sporty superstar.

Patrick recently told E! News‘ Francesca Amiker that he and Brittany “didn’t even have to prepare” Sterling for getting into soccer, she just did it!

“I didn’t even have to prepare her,” he said. “We never had taught her to play soccer, but she had watched soccer games with us just from going to the Kansas City Current games—and she literally started just kicking soccer balls into the goal. We never taught her how to kick, never taught her how to play. That’s just who she is.”

This totally shows that she’s following in her mama Brittany’s footsteps already! For those that don’t know: back in 2017, she signed with Icelandic club UFM Afturelding, but retired in the same year to become a personal trainer and be with Patrick.

And for the past year, we’ve seen little glimpses of Sterling channeling her mama’s awesome soccer skills

Now, Patrick also talked about how their 9-month-old son Bronze is doing with sports, and it’s just what you’d imagine. He said, “We’re getting there. I mean, he’s still at the age we’re trying to get him to crawl. So, we’re seeing where he’s at, but I think that the biggest thing is just them following their dreams.” Related story Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Wife Brittany Handles the Internet Trolls on Social Media

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school. They got engaged in 2020, and later wed in 2022 in Hawaii. They share two children together named Sterling, 2, and Bronze, who was born Nov 2022.

These celebrity kids want to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

