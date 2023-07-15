Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Taking This Family-Oriented Step During Anniversary of Mother Ivana’s Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it’s no secret that former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has been focusing on her family heavily in the past year, it seems she’ll be focusing even more because of this heartbreaking date: the one-year anniversary since her mother Ivana Trump suddenly passed away.

Insiders and sources claim that Ivanka is spending even more of her “precious time” with her family: her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

“Ivanka is spending precious time with her husband and her children, doing what she loves most, being a mother,” a source told People. “She feels there is no better way to honor her late mother than to nurture and love on her own children.”

Sources say Ivanka considered her late mother the “ultimate role model,” and so during this hard time, the Trump Card author will be focusing on what she and her mother loved doing most: being mothers.

The source added, “While it has only been a year since Ivana passed, her role as both a remarkable mother and grandmother has left an illuminating and immeasurable impact on their lives and will forever be remembered.”

For those that don’t know, Ivanka and Jared Kushner share three children together named Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.

And as for her mother Ivana, she passed away on July 14, 2022 after falling down the stairs of her New York Home. She and her ex-husband Donald shared three children together named Donald Trump Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric Trump, 39.

