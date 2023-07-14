Mariah Carey Bonds With Daughter Monroe in the Most Un-Diva-Like Setting

Glitter, diamonds, and glam are noticeably absent in Mariah Carey’s latest outing with her 12-year-old daughter Monroe. The “It’s a Wrap” singer opted to spend some decidedly un-diva-like bonding time with her preteen, and the toned-down photos are refreshingly sweet.

“Daytime excursion with DemTwins ❤️,” Carey captioned a new post on Instagram, referring to her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

In the first photo, Carey and her daughter hug in the middle of a horse stable. The Grammy winner is dressed casually in blue jeans and a formfitting white shirt, with her long curly hair piled on top of her head and secured under a black visor. Monroe, dressed in a white Stranger Things t-shirt and pink shorts with a riding helmet, gives her mom a hug. Moroccan is seen standing in the background talking to a friend, dressed in a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. It’s all very casual, giving laidback summer camp vibes.

The next photo shows Monroe on top of a dark brown horse, smiling as she holds onto the reins. It’s a beautiful sunny day, and she seems completely content on horseback. We love seeing Carey all dolled up, but it’s nice to see that she has chill days with her kids, too!

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

Monroe and Morocco turned 12 in April, which Carey celebrated with several throwback photos and a heartfelt tribute. “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day!” she wrote. “’Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️”

Whether she is singing their praises on social media or hyping them up during their summertime activities, the pop legend is such a supportive mama. Related story Everything We Know About Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

