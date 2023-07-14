Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at the ‘Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna’ Narrative: ‘Angela is Doing the Best She Can as a Parent & In Life’

Khloé Kardashian is walking back some comments that were “taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not” on this week’s episode of The Kardashians. She released a lengthy statement on Instagram slamming the “Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna” narrative that has developed, defending her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex.

ICYMI, this all started on The Kardashians, when the Good American founder helped Rob throw his and Blac Chyna (born Angela White)’s daughter Dream a butterfly birthday party. Khloé joked that she was “just a third parent” to Dream, adding, “the third wheel — like most things in life.”

She also talked about her mothering instinct, saying, per E! News, “Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them.”

Then, after several outlets reported on Khloé’s remarks about mothering Dream, she clapped back about the rumored feud on Instagram.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

She went on to say that her 5-year-old daughter True and Dream are "best friends" and that she considers "ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies." "I even consider my sisters my babies," she added.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E! Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!

“I take pride in this love and always have,” Khloé continued. “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another.”

She went on to address the comments from Dream’s birthday party. “I hate how something so sweet as Dream’s 6th birthday is getting twisted,” she wrote on another Instagram Story. “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life.”

Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Society Performers Academy SPiN Nationals – Summer 2023 event Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Society Performers Academy SPiN Nationals – Summer 2023 event

Khloé said that her family’s children are “healthy and happy” and “loved,” adding, “I’m sure the narrative of ‘The Kardashians VS Chyna’ is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore.”

“We all want to move on from the negativity,” Khloé said. “The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house and any family members house for that matter.” She then urged fans to “stop pinning us against one another.”

We love that Khloé is standing up for Chyna for the sake of Dream, and we can all get behind not pitting moms against each other. Dream is lucky to have such a caring aunt in her life!

