Kelly Rowland Accidentally Spilled Beyoncé’s Major Baby Secret & Says it Was the ‘Worst Moment Ever’

Kelly Rowland opened up about a major mistake she made back in 2011 on a new episode of Billy Mann’s Yeah, I F*cked That Up podcast, and just thinking about it makes us cringe. Mann asked the former Destiny’s Child singer about the biggest mistake she’s ever made, and she was quick to own up to her slip-up.

“Oh my god. When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey‘s baby when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy. That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever,” she said.

ICYMI: More than a decade ago now (how did that happen?!), Beyoncé and husband Jay Z were able to keep her pregnancy a secret until her iconic reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Two months later, Rowland accidentally revealed the baby’s sex, which the power couple — who also share 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — was keeping a secret from the public.

In a red carpet interview at the Cosmopolitan Awards in London, Rowland — who shares Titan Jewell, eight, and Noah Jon, two with husband Tim Weatherspoon —was asked what she was going to give Beyoncé’s baby at the baby shower.

“I don’t know … I think her dad is gonna give her everything anyways, all I can give her is love,” the singer said. “I’m so happy for my sister and her husband. They’re so happy in this moment right now, as they should be. They’ve made a little bundle of love … Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked after.”

Rowland didn't realize her mistake until it made headlines. And woof! That's a painful mistake to make. It's private information, and especially in the age of big sex reveals (who knows if they were planning on having one, but still), that's something you don't want to botch. Thankfully, that didn't seem to impact her special friendship/sisterhood with Beyoncé long-term.

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

In another recent podcast appearance, this time on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, High Low with EmRata, Rowland discussed her own experience with postpartum body dysmorphia for a month after Titan Jewell’s birth.

“I remember my body just changed of course, as it does after a kid,” Rowland said. “I mean, you don’t expect that and nobody prepared me for that.”

She also described being picked apart or dismissed by people when she mentioned the changes she was experiencing. They would tell her she was fine which wasn’t helpful. She said that people should stay quiet if they don’t fully understand the source of someone else’s insecurity. What should they do instead? Just listen.

Rowland then mentioned her gratitude for Kendrick Lamar’s song lyrics to “HUMBLE” which includes praise of women’s stretch marks. After her pregnancy, she worked so hard to embrace her stretch marks despite public criticism, especially from the paparazzi.

“I was wearing my stretch marks proudly and did not give a … You know what I mean?” Rowland said before telling a story about the paparazzi crashing her beach vacation in Australia. “I literally bent over just so they can take a picture. The truth is, you’re not gonna rob me of my joy in my body right now. And you take the power back when that happens.”