Christina Hall Opens Up About Her ‘Difficult’ Coparenting Dynamic with Exes Tarek El Moussa & Ant Anstead

Breaking news: Co-parenting is hard. It’s hard enough to juggle with one ex, let alone two, and Christina Hall knows that firsthand. The HGTV star is co-parenting with ex husbands Tarek El Moussa — with whom she shares Taylor, 12 and Brayden, 7 — and Ant Anstead — father of Hudson, 3.

She is now married to Joshua Hall and seems to be happier than ever. “He’s protective, but not in a jealous or controlling way,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m also a lot calmer than I used to be. Before, if someone pissed me off, I’d flip out.”

“In my relationship right now, we’re able to communicate, not get emotionally overwhelmed and speak nicely to each other,” she continued. “Some things come with maturity. It definitely helps.”

What else helps? The way Josh has stepped in as a father figure to Christina’s three kids with “love and integrity.” That’s big for her, she told the outlet. Especially since co-parenting with her ex-husbands can be “difficult.” That said, there is a way to get through that, and it is how most of the celebrity parents who co-parent are able to push through and succeed.

“As long as the kids come first — and they do for all of us — that’s all that matters,” the Christina on the Coast star said. “Even when there’s an incident, or someone’s upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics.”

This is not the first time there has been news about the tension among the co-parents, especially between Christina and Anstead. In April, Christina shut down rumors that she "stole" her kids for Easter. She was forced to publicly share the details of her custody agreement with Anstead which states that she has Hudson for Easter on odd years and he has them on even years.

In May of 2022, a fan accused Anstead of trying to take Hudson away from Christina when he filed for full custody the month before.

Hall told PEOPLE that she was “deeply saddened” by Anstead’s decision. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said in a statement. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Of course, changes were obviously made to the agreement (like with the Easter plan), but things are still “difficult.” And so we are so happy Christina has Josh in her life to keep her “calm” and seamlessly step in as a stepdad.

