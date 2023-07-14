Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Gets Sassy With a Kangaroo & We Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Is there anything scarier than a 2-year-old who doesn’t get her way? Even the most angelic toddlers can develop a ‘tude if they feel snubbed — and you do not want to mess with them! Apparently, a cute kangaroo at the Australia Zoo didn’t get the memo and accidentally invoked Grace Irwin’s sassy side, resulting in a photo so adorably cute, it demands to be framed.

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell’s 2-year-old daughter Grace was hanging out with her grandma, Terri Irwin, and a little kangaroo today. In a photo posted to Twitter, the kangaroo turned from Grace to look at the camera, and she was not happy about it. Grace stands behind the animal with one hand on her hip and an expression of total disbelief on her face, and we have never seen her look so sassy before!

When you’re trying to make a point, but you’re being tactfully ignored! pic.twitter.com/oP5sz00lWi — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 14, 2023

“When you’re trying to make a point, but you’re being tactfully ignored!” the wildlife conservationist hilariously captioned the photo.

People couldn’t get over how cute Grace looked in this photo. “Oh, she is just the cutest! 💗🦘” one person commented. Another wrote, “Haha. That’s so darling!” It’s like she can’t get over the audacity of the kangaroo turning its head and not paying full attention to her, and it’s so funny.

Grace has been hanging out with kangaroos before she could even walk. Back in Nov. 2021, Powell shared an adorable photo of baby Grace in a stroller surrounded by little kangaroos.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"I think Grace has decided that she's part of the kangaroo mob," he quipped in his caption.

Can you imagine growing up surrounded by such cool wildlife? Grace is one lucky little girl — even if she does get a little annoyed with her animal friends every now and then.

