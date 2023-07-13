Naomi Osaka Shares the First Photo of Baby Shai & She’s Wearing the Most Perfect Outfit

Naomi Osaka’s baby girl just made her Instagram debut in the most amazing way. The four-time Grand Slam champion shared the first photo of newborn Shai, and her outfit is beyond perfect.
“Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕,” the tennis champ cheekily captioned a series of photos on Instagram. The first one reveals her newborn daughter, who is dressed in cozy white footsie pajamas, covered in pink-and-green tennis rackets and green tennis balls. How adorable is that?!
Baby Shai’s pajamas appear to be the Tennis Embroidered Take-Me-Home Set by Sammy + Nat, and we’re obsessed (and also, adding to cart).
Osaka, who shares daughter Shai with boyfriend Cordae, also shared a photo of her bare baby bump when she was still pregnant. Slide three is a selfie of Osaka in a hospital bed, likely when she was giving birth to Shai. She also shared a photo from a beautiful outdoor picnic, complete with a pink balloon display that reads “Mom” and a picnic blanket on the grass covered in rose petals, pillows, charcuterie board, and pink roses.
Gabrielle Union commented on the post, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾.”
Olympian Allyson Felix wrote, “Congrats Mama you did it! Couldn’t be happier for you💙.”
Vanessa Lachey wrote, “Congrats Mama! So so happy for you! ❤️.”
“Omg her onesie is so adorable!!!” someone else commented.
Osaka recently revealed her daughter’s calming nursery. In an interview with PEOPLE, she shared several photos of the space, which includes a wall painted with fluffy clouds, a comfortable white rocking chair, a white-and-pink rug, and a super cozy white couch covered in pillows, which she designed with Crate & Kids.
“I wanted something that felt very peaceful and serene that would help the baby and me feel comfortable,” Osaka told PEOPLE. “The Crate & Kids team really brought that vibe to life through the color palette and all the textures, but also through the beautiful cloud mural they painted on the walls.”
Osaka also opened up about motherhood, revealing that she is “excited about embarking on this new adventure of being a mom” and “nervous about what’s to come,” but is “as prepared as I possibly could be.” She definitely has the baby’s outfit’s down pat!
