Kaavia James Is Living Her Best Life on a Beach Vacation — From Dancing in the Sand To Napping

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James finally admitted what we’ve known all along: the world is hers — we’re just living in it! The adorable 4-year-old (also known as Shady Baby) shared a series of photos on her own Instagram account of a recent beach vacation, and she’s living her best life.

“It’s my world, my parents just live in it 🌎,” the post, which is run by her parents, was adorably captioned. In the first photo, Kaavia is spread out on a towel on the beach, with her toes in the sand and both arms stretched out on either side of her. She’s in full nap mode, and it looks so nice.

In another video, Kaavia is just casually eating chocolate-covered ice cream on a stick, with beautiful tropical leaves behind her. She shivers with a brain freeze, enjoying every bite.

At one point, she looks like a princess with pink Minnie Mouse ears and matching Crocs. She sits cross-legged on a little tram, simply staring off into the distance. It takes a lot of energy to be this cute, OK? She also rides on a boat, sitting secure in her mom’s lap, plays on a huge blow-up water slide with a friend, and dances on the beach with both arms out and sand all over her face and legs. It truly is the life!

The last photo, much like the first, is so relatable. Kaavia is all bundled up in a hotel bed, head on multiple pillows, with a sleep mask pulled over her eyes that reads “peanut.” She is snoozing away, after a fabulous day out in the sun, with her stuffed animals sleeping next to her. It’s official: we want the same exact vacation.

Photo credit: Janie and Jack/Mega Janie and Jack/Mega

“I couldn’t agree with you more Kaav. All yours.😁” one person wrote. Related story Gabrielle Union Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Shouldn’t Wear Bikinis Because She’s ‘Old Enough To Be Someone’s Grandma’

“She’s a VIBE!! Love her 😘❤️,” someone else said. Another wrote, “Last pics a mood lmao.”

Earlier this year, The Perfect Find star revealed that Kaavia was “obsessed with being married.”

“I have no idea where that came from. But she’s like obsessed. Obsessed,” Union said on The Jennifer Hudson Show, adding that her best friend Crosby “became the target of this.”

Kaavia then gave him a shoutout in a public speech, saying, “’Whether we are in Africa, Paris, or Hawaii’ — she’s talking only to Crosby!” Union continued. “To her husband, she’s like, ‘We’re married.’ And then looks at the other girls. And Crosby’s like, ‘I just wanted to play Spider-Man!’”

This girl certainly knows what she wants, and we love her even more for it!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kids’ luxury handbag collections.

