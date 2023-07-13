Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Dreamy Coastal Cottage-Themed Baby Nursery

Is there anything more fun than planning your baby’s nursery? Picking out the colors, theme, décor — it’s one of the most exciting parts of pregnancy. A pregnant Lindsay Lohan just revealed her nursery to the world, and the pictures will transport you to a lovely seaside cottage!

Lohan, who is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, is clearly in nesting mode as she shows off her growing baby bump and her nursery in pictures for Architectural Digest published yesterday.

A dreamy open room features a white-and-tan Nestig cloud crib in the middle of the bedroom. It’s sitting on a cream, blue, and brown rug and a cream rug, which matches the oceanside vibes. One wall is painted with a gorgeous beach scene, complete with blue water and a lighthouse. There’s also a pretty cloud mobile over the bed, which Lohan helped design, and a changing table with an animal print base.

The Parent Trap alum opened up about how much she loves the ocean. “I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” she told AD. The actress lives near the Persian Gulf in Dubai, often posting gorgeous photos by the water.

She even helped Nestig design the mural over the changing table wall. “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected,” she told the outlet. It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”

For the photoshoot, Lohan leaned into the coastal cottage-vibe of the room, wearing a loose, asymmetrical one-shoulder cream top over a long white lace skirt. She looks angelic with her long red hair curled around her shoulders.

“It was really important to me that my nursery felt like a peaceful place—this being my first child, I wanted to create somewhere that felt like a true haven. Somewhere I knew I could go and feel at ease and that my little one would feel the same,” she added.

Lohan shared more photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram, which you can see HERE. In one, she cradles her baby bump in front of the crib, which has a blue-and-white striped blanket over it. In another, she sits on a white rocking chair, with her hand on a pile of blue clothes, seemingly implying that she is expecting a boy.

Her mom, Dina Lohan, commented, “Soooo beyond blessed and super excited 🙏🏻see you very soon my lovee.”

Sister Ali Lohan said, “I’m in love 📜.”

“You look beautiful, and the baby’s room looks dreamy,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Omg, you’re glowing 😍.”

“i knew you were secretly a MERMAID,” someone else wrote.

Others pointed out that the nursery had boy vibes. “I think the nursery is pretty gender neutral! But I’m definitely feeling B O Y vibes! Sailor James, perhaps?” one person wrote.

Another said, “Nothing screams ‘boy’ more than a beach themed nursery.”

Lohan hasn’t officially confirmed the news yet, but it definitely seems likely that she is expecting a baby boy. Either way, her nursery is amazing, and this is one lucky baby!

