Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, 5 — who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — are an iconic mother-daughter duo. They’re known for sweetly supporting one another, silly shenanigans, epic dance parties, spot-on gift-giving, and for always twinning.

In their latest photo that Williams posted yesterday, they are twinning at a cooking class. They’re each wearing a beige linen apron with pink gingham detailing. “Chef Olympia” is embroidered in script on the front of Olympia’s apron, and “Chef Mama” is on the front of Williams’. They also both have pink nail polish and the same serious, attentive expression.

“Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus ….” Williams captioned the photo, tagging her daughter’s Instagram account in the caption and the picture itself.

We love this precious snapshot and so did Ohanian. And not just because it’s adorable. “I was so happy I captured this twinning moment between you two,” he commented. What a proud dad!

Followers loved it too, with designer Vera Wang saying, “Tooooo cute.” And while others agreed with that sentiment, they were focused much more on Olympia’s look than her lewk. Because while her closet is just like her mama’s, her face is just like her papa’s.

“I never realized how baby O is the spitting image of daddy …” one person said. “Jr has her dad whole face,” another agreed. “This child has her dad whole face! She’s truly his twin!” said another. Related story Pregnant Serena Williams Swears By This Comfy, Affordable Summer Shoe

“So adorable, she looks like her daddy but her personality is all her mama.”

Olympia has a baby sibling on the way, and we’re sure followers are now wondering who Baby Ohanian will take after.

Image: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety

Williams and Ohanian announced they were expecting another child back in May at the Met Gala. The world was actually hearing the news before Olympia did, and we don’t blame the soon-to-be parents of two for making that decision.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant,” Williams said in a video. “So the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia. The reason I haven’t told her is ‘cause she can’t keep a secret.”

That sounds about right! After all, loose toddler lips sink special announcements.