Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Were the Cutest Little Fans on the Deadpool 3 Set

It’s summertime and the kids are bored — so why not bring them to work with you? Blake Lively thought so too. She recently brought her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ kids to visit their dad on set of Deadpool 3, and the pictures are so, so cute!

TMZ shared several photos of the visit (which you can see HERE). In the first one, Reynolds stands outside in his red-and-black Deadpool costume, sans mask, next to Hugh Jackman, who is holding up a fan to stay cool in his yellow-and-blue Wolverine suit. They are both talking to one of Reynolds’ and Lively’s daughters, who is dressed casually in a white t-shirt and pink shorts, with her long blonde hair hanging in loose waves down her back.

In another photo, Lively is dressed in sleek, high-waisted black paints with a white tank top and unbuttoned white collared shirt. She is carrying a water bottle and walking hand-in-hand with another one of their daughters, who is wearing a pink shirt, white leggings, and a pink hoodie. The little girl is also smartly carrying books (preparing for a long day at her dad’s work!) as she walks up to her dad in the picture.

One of the sweetest photos shows Reynolds holding one of his daughters, who is dressed in a black hoodie, and leaning over to give her a kiss. Other people on set are looking over and smiling at the heart-melting moment, just like we would.

Reynolds and Lively are parents to four kids, James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a baby born in Feb. 2023. The Deadpool star has opened up about how his kids feel about him being playing Wade Wilson before.

"When I'm in the scar makeup, that's hard for my kids because they were on set a lot," Reynolds said in a May 2018 interview on EW Radio Spotlight, when Inez was 19 months and James was 3. "I leave the house in the morning and I'd be 'Dad' and then by lunch it looked like I fell asleep on a stove."

“My 1-year-old daughter would just sob, I mean for hours after seeing me. It’s torture because you can’t rip it off in the moment and be like, ‘No, no, no! See I’m under here,’ [and] undo four hours of prosthetic makeup work,” Reynolds continued. “I elected to just continue to scar her.”

He’s also joked about the genius way he used to trick his girls into thinking they were watching Deadpool. In a Sept. 2019 tweet, someone asked if they should let their 4-year-old son watch Deadpool, and Reynolds responded: “No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷” It’s actually not bad advice!

While we are super excited for the new Deadpool movie (!!), our hearts are bursting at these cute family photos. How cool to see their dad in superhero mode (especially when they’re probably still too young to see the actual movie when it comes out).

