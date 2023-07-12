Jana Kramer Glows as She Gushes Over Her Dream Pregnancy in a New Baby Bump Photo Post

That pregnancy glow everyone speaks of? Jana Kramer’s got it, and she’s radiating the special aura from the inside out.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old shared a sweet photo of herself and her fiancé, former professional soccer player Allan Russell, 42, while on vacation. The couple posed in front of a sweeping waterside vista and a Civil War-era cannon wearing matching black athleisure, tennis shoes, and sunglasses. The expecting parents looked happier than ever with beaming smiles on their faces, and Kramer stood at an angle to show off her growing baby bump, which Russell lovingly cradled.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images.

“Officially half way… so excited to meet this little boy,” the soon-to-be mom of three wrote. The country singer sang the praises of her Scottish beau, adding, “Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported 💙.” Her heartfelt shoutout was as much of a love note to Russell as it was a subtle dig at her ex-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, who notoriously cheated on Kramer throughout their relationship. The couple ultimately divorced in 2021 but remain amicable for the sake of their 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace.

Kramer and Russell shared the happy news of their pregnancy in June 2023, with the “Why Ya Gotta” singer telling People, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.” She added, “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'” We’re positively swooning on the sidelines while watching Kramer’s happy ending play out in real time.

