This ‘Life-Changing’ Teether Is 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day & Shoppers Say It’s a ‘Must-Have’

The Smily Mia has a super sweet origin story. It was created by a single dad who saw a hole in the teething market. And who did he name his invention after? His daughter who started to bite her fingers as a baby and inspired this project. The versatile product can act as both a pacifier and a teether, and we love that it keeps kids company while saving parents’ sanity.

The Smily Mia penguin is seemingly simple but it’s actually pretty genius. It’s like a glove that slides over a baby’s hand. In the middle, is a bar that they grab onto, much like they grab onto an adult’s finger. They can then suck on or teeth on one of the penguin’s nipple-shaped arms. The glove-like design makes the silicone product stay in place so that parents don’t have to pick it up a million times like they would with a pacifier that gets spit out or a teether that gets dropped. Sanity: Restored.

And then how cute is the little penguin?! We love how expressive and colorful it is. Shoppers say that even when their baby doesn’t have this thing in their mouth, they are staring at and interacting with it. It’s a pacifier, teether, and lovey all in one!

More than 26 thousand Amazon reviewers say the Smily Mia is worth every penny.

“[My family calls this] the life-changing must-have substitute for a pacifier,” one happy customer said. “My baby wasn’t crying anymore. The moment I gave him the penguin he relaxed completely…Don’t hesitate, this is the BEST of the BEST.”

“We got this for our son on a whim,” another said. “Didn’t know how it would go. He loves it! It helps him tremendously with his teething and, though awkward at first for him, he uses it masterfully! He will rotate it, move it to where he needs it and so much more! When he doesn’t chew on it, he will look at it and play with it. A must-have!”

“Nothing else matters when she has her purple penguin!” someone else wrote. “…she fell in love with this one! She’s able to hold it and guide it as well! We don’t go anywhere without it now!”