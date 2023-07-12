Shawn Johnson Shares Sweet Surprise — She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3!

Shawn Johnson just shared some sweet news with her fans: she’s expecting baby number 3! The former Olympic gold medalist shared a bump picture in front of the Olympic rings at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, and she is absolutely glowing.

“Swipe for a surprise ☺️,” the gymnast posted on Instagram today. In the first picture, she is sitting down and smiling on the steps of the ancient stadium. But when you swipe, you can see her rounded stomach. She’s dressed in a tight-fitting black romper, showing off the growing baby bump.

Nastia Liukin commented, “CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU + LIL BB 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Yayyyyy! So excited for your whole family Shawn❤️❤️❤️,” someone else wrote.

Johnson is already mom to daughter Drew, 3, and son Jett, who turns 2 this month, with husband Andrew East. The couple also shared their baby news in a YouTube video titled, “we’re going to be outnumbered.”

In the video, they revealed that they "tried for months and months" to get pregnant, beginning in July 2022.

“We got a taste of that emotional roller coaster of trying and hoping and thinking even that we were pregnant and then being disappointed when we found out we weren’t,” East says in the video.

Johnson explains breaks down what it was like when she finally realized she was pregnant. “So it was around our anniversary, we’re on a road trip, I had all these symptoms,” she says in the video. “I was like super bloated, I was like, ‘huh, I think I am.’ And I got really excited, I got my hopes up, in my mind, I was like, ‘I think I’m pregnant.’” She took a test and it was negative. But a week later, she took another test, and this time it was positive.

Her initial reaction was so relatable, though: “Like I’m so excited, but the top of my mind at the moment, it’s like, my back’s going to hurt,” she said.

The couple also talked about how fans knew she was pregnant for a while, and the comments on her Instagram post reflect that, too.

“I knew ittttt,” one person commented. Another said, “Congratulations!!!!! Idk why I had a feeling you were. Y’all are the cutest sweetest people!”

We’re so excited for this family of three!

