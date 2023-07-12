Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Received a $25K Gift for Her 5th Birthday & It’s Something Most Adults Don’t Have

Princess dresses are all the rage for 5-year-olds, but Cardi B’s daughter Kulture accessorized hers with something that is making even grownups super jealous! The “Up” singer just shared pictures of the $25,000 gift she gave her eldest daughter, and we are drooling all over our screens.

“My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈.”

Pictures that accompanied the post showed Kulture wearing a frilly pink tutu over a pink leotard, pink sandals with ribbons tied around her legs, and her long black hair up in a ballerina bun. She is adorable — but it’s her purse we can’t stop looking at. Slide to photo four to see her amazing pink Birkin Bag (which usually retails for $25,000!), sitting atop a pink piano.

In a video from her party, she casually holds the Birkin bag in one hand as she hugs Poppy from Trolls at her birthday party. What does a 5-year-old even carry in a purse? Goldfish crackers? Stickers they may need later? A Barbie doll? Kulture probably just likes the pretty pink purse, having no idea that it cost half a year’s salary for many adults. (Yes, we’re jealous, how could you not be?)

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Other people noticed the amazing bag, too. One person pointed out that at least it will teach Kulture to have high standards. “One thing for sure, Kulture will not be impressed by anyone’s son tryna fly her out to Miami lol. Happy birthday beautiful,” someone wrote.

“Kulture don’t have to make wishes WHEN ALL HER WISHES COME TRUE DAILY! great parenting ❤️,” another said. Related story Kourtney Kardashian’s Throwback Video With Daughter Penelope Is Pure Sweetness

Cardi B ensured her daughter, Kulture, had the most memorable birthday gift, and it was just the beginning of a lavish celebration. https://t.co/aBH531zDVF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 12, 2022

Cardi B shares Kulture and son Wave, 1, with husband Offset. Last year, the couple gifted their daughter $50,000 in cash for her birthday — yes, seriously!

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’” she told Vogue Singapore last summer. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets. Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who love to spoil their kids with expensive gifts.

