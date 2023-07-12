Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Docuseries Just Dropped & This Sweet Pic of Bronze Mahomes Makes It Clear How He Feels About Seeing His Dad on the Big Screen

The Kansas City Chiefs community and Brittany Mahomes stans (including us) have been waiting not-so-patiently for Netflix to release its latest docuseries, Quarterback. The 8-episode series follows three quarterbacks throughout the 2022 NFL season. As of today, viewers get a look into the professional and private lives of Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons, and, of course, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brittany Mahomes shared an Instagram carousel ahead of the series premiere last night, and it was totally worth swiping to the end! The first few photos were of Brittany in a stunning silver metallic (some might even say it was Sterling wink, wink) dress with a corsetted sweetheart neckline and full-length off-the-shoulder sleeves. The way she shimmered is also reminiscent of the Vince Lombardi trophy Patrick raised triumphantly in the air after winning the Super Bowl this year. Followers are calling it the best dress since her wedding! And that’s saying a lot since she is a true fashion icon.

“❤️❤️❤️,” he commented on the post.

This Brittany Mahomes-approved stroller car seat is one you should add to your baby registries ASAP. https://t.co/FxrBmeCihV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 26, 2023

The last photo was a heart-melting close-up shot of Brittany holding her son Bronze, 8 months. She stared adoringly at him while he flashed a big smile at the lucky person (probably his dad!) standing next to the camera. Given his age and the fact that he’s dressed only in a diaper, we weren’t surprised to not see him in his favorite stroller on the red carpet. But with a sweet grin like that, we have no doubt this kiddo will love to watch this series one day. It’s like a super professional home movie.

“You’re gorgeous and that Bronze + you pic..😍😍😍😍!!!”