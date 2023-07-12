These Gummy Multivitamins for Kids With Over 34K Reviews Are ‘Easy to Swallow & Taste Great’ — Get Them on Sale for $8 While You Can

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting little kids to eat nutritious foods can be challenging at best and impossible at worst. Tiny humans insist so many things are icky, yucky, and weird, and many of those things unfortunately fall into the category of healthy provisions. If you’re finding yourself nodding along as you read this, completely out of ideas on how to make your children willingly consume the nutrients they need, we’ve got just the solution — and it happens to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Allow us to introduce you to Lil Critters Gummy Vites, a daily kids multivitamin for children ages 2+ that contains all 11 essential vitamins and minerals little ones need for optimal health. If you’ve tried gummy vitamins with your kiddos before to no avail, let us reassure you that the Lil Critters gummies are a step above the rest. In fact, many of the 34,000+ reviewers left glowing testaments about how their kids won’t eat any vitamins except these fruit-flavored gummies.

One happy parent wrote, “My kids are very picky when it comes to gummies but they love the great taste of these vitamins and I love that they are getting the nutrients they need.” Another agreed, sharing, “My son loves it, so he has no complaints about swallowing or flavor.”

Another reviewer shared that they have a hard time getting their son, who has ADHD and autism, to “get the proper nutrition … [because] he’s very picky.” Alas, they added, “He loves the taste of these and looks forward to getting them each day.”

With an average of 4.7 stars across tens of thousands of reviews, parents are in unanimous agreement that the Lil Critters Gummy Vites are “easy to swallow and taste great.” While they’re regularly priced at $12.49 for a bottle of 190 bear-shaped gummies, you can snag this kids’ health hack for 32% off if you click “Buy Now” before Prime Day ends at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, June 12! Get your littles on track to start a new healthy habit for just $8.49 before the deal ends — like so many other parents, you won’t regret it.

