Save $135 on This Outdoor Inflatable Water Slide That Will Keep Your Kids Busy All Summer

Are your kids already crawling up the wall from being sooooo bored now that the dog days of summer break have set in? If they’re bugging you every five minutes because they just don’t have anything to do (we’re sure they have an extensive collection of toys and games that somehow won’t do the trick, if they’re anything like our kids), let us present a genius solution that just happens to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Get your antsy tiny humans out of your hair with the Banzai Pipeline Water Park inflatable, a blow-up water slide complete with a shallow pool, water sprinklers, and an easy-to-climb ladder. The inflatable provides outdoor entertainment and ultimate summer fun for kids ages 5-12, and it’s currently available for 31% off its regular price, saving you a whopping $135!

While the Pipeline inflatable originally retails for $429.99, you can snag the collapsible waterpark for just $295.37 on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 during the Prime Day sale. If you’re wondering just how effective the Banzai blow-up is when it comes to entertaining kiddos all summer long, look no further than the 4.3-star rating from nearly 700 happy purchasers.

One reviewer wrote, “The kiddos had a blast on this. Easy to assemble as well as easy to take down and put away.” In fact, their kids love the at-home water park so much that they added, “I now am looking at another one for double the fun.”

Another reviewer had a friend who owned the Pipeline inflatable before they purchased one for their own kid, and they shared just how much of an investment the summer activity turned out to be. “My friend’s 12-year-old son has this exact one and still uses and enjoys it with his friends to this day, he got it when he was 8, so it’s held up really well going on 4 years for him now, which is why we decided to purchase it for my 3-year-old daughter knowing she could get 4 years use out of it at the very least and probably many more,” they wrote.

So there you have it: the answer to your summer break prayers is just one click away on Amazon, and you could save nearly $150 (and your priceless sanity) on the activity investment if you click “Buy Now” before the big sale is over. Now instead of hearing about how bored your kids are, you won’t get them to stop bugging you about blowing up the waterslide. Good thing it only takes two minutes, according to Banzai!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.