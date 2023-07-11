Jennifer Garner & Lookalike Daughter Violet’s Latest Photos Prove How Lovably Lowkey They Are

Jennifer Garner and her lookalike daughter Violet are captivating fans once again, and this time it isn’t only because of their nearly identical facial features.

The actress and her 17-year-old were spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Monday, and the run-of-the-mill activity proves just how lovably lowkey the Garner girls are. While many of Hollywood’s elite would have such outings taken care of by an assistant or other services, the 13 Going on 30 icon and her eldest kid have no problem navigating life’s mundane duties like the rest of us — which makes us love them even more.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous during their girls' night out attending the White House state dinner. https://t.co/kUq5NFurD3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 2, 2022

During the very normal outing, Garner donned a casual outfit many moms will recognize comprised of a long-sleeve graphic t-shirt, a pair of stormy gray tie-dye leggings, blue tennis shoes, a steel blue baseball cap, and black sunglasses.

Violet rocked her usual girly-meets-sporty uniform of a floral patterned maxi dress paired with blue and yellow tennis shoes and a gray hoodie, which the teen carried in case of cool temperatures. The 17-year-old accessorized with a gold bracelet and her signature clear eyeglass frames, and she tied her hair back in a low bun knotted at the base of her head — see the photos HERE.

Giving us a glimpse into her reading preferences, Violet carried a copy of What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia by Elizabeth Catte — relatively deep stuff for a high school student!

The soon-to-be graduate was recently spotted with her dad and stepmom as well. Accompanying Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to a star-studded Fourth of July party, Violet was the spitting image of her mom — so much so that people actually confused her for Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and her stepdaughter Violet shared a truly sweet blended family moment. 💫

https://t.co/gqZVRvH9P6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 4, 2023

On Twitter, one person replied to a tweet with photos of the trio at the bash, “I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment,” to which another user responded, “I thought it WAS Jennifer omg.”

As “awkward” as some may speculate their relationship, Garner, Lopez, and Affleck actually have a healthy and happy co-parenting/blended family dynamic. Garner and Lopez have each sung each other’s praises since the “On the Floor” singer and Justice League actor have reunited, and The Last Thing He Told Me actress has even been spotted on outings with her kids and Lopez’s in tow. They’re the perfect example of what a blended family can look like when all parental parties put the best interests of the kids first.

