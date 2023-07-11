Stock Up on Diapers From The Honest Company, Hello Bello, & Pampers With These Super-Rare Amazon Prime Day Sales

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know your wallets already know this sad truth, but diapers are expensive. Like, majorly expensive. Like, so expensive it’s making you look forward to the nightmare they call potty training. Which is why we wait with bated breath for Prime Day, the magical, money-saving days of the year when diapers go on sale.

Major brands like Hello Bello and Dyper are offering up to 36% off, which is why now is the time to stock up. Pro tip: Don’t just snag your little one’s current size. Before you know it, they’ll be not-so-little, and you’ll be happy to have a stash of bigger diapers at the ready. And while you’re at it, grab some extra packs that are dedicated to your diaper bag, daycare, and Grandma’s house. Trust us, these deals make it worth taking up extra space in the nursery.

And we’re not the only ones who know that. These deals are blowing up because these are the best brands and best prices to hopefully contain any blowouts. If there is an explosion downstairs (sometimes it’s just inevitable), just be grateful that — thanks to these sales — your wallet is still intact.

Dyper — Up to 36% Off

If you’re unfamiliar with Dyper, their diapers are made from plant-based materials including bamboo. We love that they’re natural, that they’re more than 30% off, and that they sell bundles with wipes because it can be hard to remember everything amid new parent brain fog.

DYPER Viscose from Bamboo Baby Diapers + Wipes $28.79

The Honest Company — Up To 30% Off

The Honest Company, founded by actress Jessica Alba, is known for having clean, sustainable products, and their diapers are no exception. It’s nice to know that even when shopping for disposable diapers, there are more eco-friendly options like these overnight diapers. And fear not! They have top-notch daytime diapers on sale too.

The Honest Company Clean Conscious Overnight Diapers $20.99 (54 diapers)

Babyganics — Up To 30% Off

If you want your baby to stay really, really, really dry, you could say you want them “triple dry.” Well, Babyganics has delivered on that front. Their “new and improved” diapers are extra absorbent, have a wetness indicator, and are designed to hold waste in place while letting babies move (Read: scurry away from you while you try to take them to the changing table).

Babyganics Triple Dry Protection Diapers (160) $34.29

Hello Bello — 30% Off

Another celebrity-founded diaper company is offering shoppers 30% off. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Hello Bello has super effective diapers, or, as they say, “doody-catchers; crap-sacks; tinkle-poopers; whatever you want to call them.” We call them a steal at just 18 cents a pop on Prime Day.

Mama Bear — 15% Off

Amazon’s Mama Bear brand diapers are the real deal, and this “Plush Protection” pack is hypoallergenic so your little one’s tush doesn’t get too irritated. And how can we be irritated at the price? On Prime Day, each diaper costs less than a quarter.

Mama Bear Plush Protection Hypoallergenic Diapers (54 pack) $11.80

Pampers — 20% Off Potty Training Underwear

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the classics. Pampers is a tried and true brand, and you can easily keep your baby shark squeaky clean for a long time with this bundle of 160 potty training underwear and more than 1 thousand wipes. You read that right.

Pampers Pure Pants with Sensitive Water-Based Baby Wipes $91.17

Huggies — 31% Off Pull-Ups

Last but not least, Huggies and their infamous Pull-Ups! The beloved potty training diaper that kids can put on (pull. up.) themselves is more than 30% off on Prime Day. We have our fingers crossed that potty training goes well and you won’t need them for long.