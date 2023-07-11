These Graco Car Seats Have Never Been on Sale Before This Year’s Amazon Prime Day — Snag One for Up to 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every parent loves a deal on essential baby gear because lord knows there’s a whole lot of it. What’s even better than snagging a great deal is snagging a great deal on an item that never goes on sale, and that’s exactly what’s going on with these two Graco car seats during Amazon Prime Day.

You read that correctly: the Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat and SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat have never been on sale before, but on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12, you can purchase them for up to 40% off their original prices as an Amazon Prime member.

Regularly priced at $234.99, the Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat is available for purchase at 40% off for $139.99 during the two-day sale. The car seat grows with your child from a rear-facing harness to a forward-facing harness and features a 4-position adjustable panel allowing your little one additional leg room as they get taller. Additional customizable comfort features include removable head and body inserts to keep your infant feeling cozy and cradled.

With an average of 4.8 stars from over 70,000 ratings and a No. 1 Best Seller flag on Amazon, it’s safe to say the Extend2Fit is a favorite among parents. One reviewer writes, “Love this car seat. Easy to clean, doesn’t take us too much room, easy to install, and perfect for plane rides.” Airplane safe, too? We love a multi-use product! Another parent echoed the rave review, writing, “This is really a great car seat. Clean, new, sturdy, safe, great cushions – we really like it!”

The Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat is on sale for 30% off its original price, and though the deal is slightly lesser than the aforementioned sale, it’s still a great offer at $153.99 (originally $219.99). Like the Extend2Fit model, the SlimFit features rear-facing and forward-facing harnesses to grow with your child. The SlimFit takes the growth model a step further with a high-back booster seat for the next stage of development, justifying its slightly higher price point. Additionally, the SlimFit offers two rotating cup holders integrated into the seat, as well as 10 headrest height positions and four recline positions.

The SlimFit also has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, garnering an average of 4.9 stars from nearly 44,000 ratings. One 5-star reviewer wrote, “I needed a comfortable, relatively compact, affordable car seat and this one fits the bill perfectly.” Another happy parent gushed, “This car seat is a LIFESAVER we have purchased TWO in the last month!”

If you’re in the market for a quality car seat for your infant, toddler, or growing child, it would seem you need to virtually run to Amazon to snag one of these two rare deals before Prime Day ends tomorrow night. While your wallet may not thank you now, you’ll certainly be grateful you made the purchase for years to come — especially if your family is growing. Hello, hand-me-downs!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.