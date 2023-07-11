This TikTok-Viral Octopus Plushie Is Only $10 — & Has an Impressive 90K Reviews!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Millennials had mood rings, but Gen Z has a much cuter way to reveal their emotions —reversible octopus plushies! These soft toys have gone viral on TikTok because they are so dang cute (and make a great classroom tool, too!). There are plenty of dupes out there, but now you can get the original TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie for just $10 for Amazon Prime Day!

This cute stuffed animal features a blue octopus who is frowning on one side and smiling on the other. When you push the top, the plushie reverses into a happy, purple octopus. Simple concept, but kids love it! It was even named a Toy of the Year Awards finalist in 2022 and is the number one best-selling toy in Amazon’s Stuffed Animals & Teddy Bears category and Amazon’s Preschool Stuffed Animals & Toys category.

Just look at the over 90,000 reviews to see why you need this little toy. “It is so soft and the colors so vibrant. My grandson absolutely loves it!!” one person wrote.

Another said it helped their son express his emotions. “My 8 year old has trouble with expressing himself verbally when he is emotional,” they wrote. “I picked up the purple octopus and a corgi to help him express being sad or frustrated in a non-verbal way so I could understand what he needs. Its hard to know what is going on – is he confused, is it a tantrum, does he need to calm down, or is he about to cry and need a hug? Holding the stuffed toy shows me I am sad and need a hug and need you to stop talking so I can process. Got it!”

They added, “Plus the toy even enables him to express verbally what he is feeling more often and in a better way. This was really helpful for him and our family. Worth every penny.”

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

Amazon

Display your emotions with the TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie, which comes in a variety of color combinations.

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $10.49 (was $15) Buy now

