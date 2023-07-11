If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Barbie dolls are a girl’s best friend, and now they can meet their future bestie even earlier! Mattel is now making a My First Barbie Preschool Doll, designed for little hands with big imaginations, and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

This cute Barbie is two inches taller than a standard Barbie and has an extra-soft middle, making it easier to grip for little ones. She also has poseable arms and legs (just like a regular Barbie!), cute clothes that can be changed, a tiny plush pet, and a brush, so your preschoolers — or, let’s be honest, you! — can brush her hair when it inevitably gets all tangled up.

Reviewers love it, with one person saying the quality is top-notch. “The quality of the 13.5″ dolls really goes back to what we haven’t seen in literal decades,” they wrote. “The knees and elbows actually click-bend, and the hair fibre used is excellent quality. The entire body has a soft vinyl feel, and while this type of body can tend to pick up lint (easy to wipe clean with a soft cloth, mild soap and water) it isn’t so cold for a child’s hands.”

Right now, this super sweet Barbie is 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, happening now through July 12, while supplies last.

This preschool-friendly Barbie is designed for little ones 3 and up! Make sure to buy her friends, too, who each come with a unique animal pet.

