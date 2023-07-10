Heather Rae El Moussa Shares a Sunny Snapshot with Baby Tristan on a Beach Vacation

Heather Rae El Moussa is living the dream right now in Florida. She just shared a sunny snapshot of herself with baby Tristan, and the 4-month-old is soaking up the sun and looking adorable!

In the first photo, Heather Rae is dressed in a two-piece black bathing suit with her long blonde hair tied up with a visor. Tristan wears a tiny little ballcap and a little blue swimsuit that is to die for.

Slide to the second photo to see Heather Rae in the water up to her ankles, holding Tristan above her head (and far away from the waves!).

“My beach boy who we discovered is much more of a pool boy 😆🤷🏼‍♀️,” the Selling Sunset star joked in her caption. Poor baby — maybe the water or the sand is too much for him?! She went on, “Having the best time being here with the whole family and great friends 🤍 so we’ll just be here soaking up the sun… The long travel was worth it 😌.”

Ah, that feeling of finally making it to the beach after a long trip. Is there anything better?

"Lovey!!!❤️❤️❤️," Heather Rae's husband, Tarek El Moussa, commented.

Someone else quipped, “Smart boy 😂 pool over beach any day! 😎 So cute.” (When it comes to beach or pool with a baby, we’d have to agree!)

Others commented with some mom hacks to hopefully make the beach trip a little easier on Heather Rae.

“Recently saw an adorable idea on momhacks for little ones at the beach: bring a blow up kiddy pool and fill it and put shade over it,” they wrote. That. Is. Genius!

In addition to 5-month-old baby Tristan, Tarek is also dad to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Hall. The cute, blended family all went to the beach together, with Heather Rae sharing a rare family photo from the trip.

“Our family of 5 ❤️,” Heather Rae captioned the photo. “Perfectly imperfect, crazy, loud, filled with so much love and laughter, lots of smiles, never dull… Love them so much and can’t imagine our life without them.”

“This trip was amazing but getting a photo of all of us was the cherry on top 🥰❤️,” she added.

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

