This Unique Sensory Toy for Babies Has More Than 30K Rave Reviews on Amazon & It’s on Sale for $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Perhaps the best part about baby toys is that a lot of them are loaded with features that are great for a baby’s development. The good ones are designed to engage a baby’s senses and encourage them to physically interact with the toy in multiple ways. With toys like Sassy’s Developmental Bumpy Ball, parents are sneaking some much-needed learning into playtime without their youngins’ even realizing it.

The ball has bold, high-contrast colors that — much like the Etta Loves Reversible Sensory Strip — hold a baby’s attention. We know it might not go with the color scheme of the parents’ nursery, but the bright patterns have a big impact on a baby’s visual and cognitive development.

The different materials on the ball’s bumps expose babies to different textures, engaging their sense of touch. And the clear knobs that have beads inside act like a rattle, which helps babies learn about cause and effect (“If I shake this, the beads will move, and I will hear a sound”).

Holding and rolling the ball helps baby hone their gross motor skills. And the ball can even be placed in front of an infant during tummy time, giving them something to focus on and reach for while they strengthen their muscles.

Wins on wins on wins!

Image: Sassy

More than 30 thousand Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this toy (also available on Babylist), and we are not at all surprised.

Related story Need an Amazon Prime Membership Before Prime Day? Here’s How to Get One for Just $2

“Best toy ever. My baby is absolutely in love with this toy. She has had this toy for two months and still loves it just as much as the beginning. She is able to grab and shake it on her own.”

“One of THE best toys we’ve purchased. Our baby girl LOVES this bumpy ball so much! It’s the number one toy we bring with us when out and about. We purchased when our baby was 2 months and she took interest in it immediately. Our baby is now 3 months and is still loving all of the different colors, black and white patterns, textures, and the rattling sound it makes when shaken. It is still too big for her to hold, but she loves staring at it and it is great for eye tracking and using during tummy time. It will definitely be a toy she will grow into when she starts crawling too. If you are wondering if you should purchase this, YOU SHOULD!”

“[My son] hasn’t put it down. It’s easy for him to rotate, move from hand to hand, and pick up using his whole body. It stimulates his brain with the noise/colors/patterns. His eyes follow when I move it left to right, it rattles when he shakes it, and exceeds my expectations [for this price] … I’m definitely adding this to all future baby gift baskets for friends.”

Sassy Developmental Bumpy Ball $11.52 Buy now

We celebrate strong women every day! Here are the books about some of the most iconic.

