Kourtney Kardashian’s Throwback Video With Daughter Penelope Is Pure Sweetness

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is all in her feels today for a very special reason — her daughter Penelope just turned 11! It seems like just yesterday we were watching Penelope’s birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now she is almost a teenager! In honor of the occasion, Kardashian found an adorably sweet throwback video of her little girl that will give you serious heart eyes.

In the video, Penelope is eating lunch and talking to her mom. “Alright, let me get this straight,” Kardashian tells her daughter. “Your name is? What’s your name?”

Penelope responds with a straight face, “Keke Kendall.” Kardashian zooms in and asks her daughter, “Did you do your own makeup today, Keke Kendall?”

“Yes,” she responds, as she takes another bite of food, completely unbothered by the lipstick smeared all over her face. After panning over to say hi to a baby Reign (!!), Kardashian turns the camera back around to look under the table. Penelope is wearing sky-high black heels with a rockstar fringe.

“These are your dinner shoes, Keke Kendall?” Kardashian asks her daughter. She responds, “Yeah.” The confidence in this little girl is off-the-charts, and it’s adorable!

Kardashian also shared a sweet note to her daughter in the caption. “I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy,” she said. “I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet.” Related story Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About the One Moment that Forever Changed Their Friendship

“I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is,” The Kardashians star continued. “Happy birthday my sweet Penelope.”

Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker commented, “Happy 11th Birthday Penelope 🥳❤️🎂.”

“She’s so blessed for having you as her mom 🤍,” another wrote. Someone else shared, “Penelope is just precious 🩷.”

The Poosh founder also shared photos of her daughter on her Instagram Stories. In one, Penelope is laid out on a beach chair with a black sea-shell bikini top and an orange mermaid fin. Kardashian wrote, “She lived in this tail for 2 years straight.” So cute!

Kardashian shares Penelope, Reign, 7, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick. She is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Barker, who is dad to Alabama, 17, Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

