Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is All Smiles Next to This Cute Zoo Animal

It’s not every day you get to meet the Grace Irwin — OK, maybe it is if you live at the Australia Zoo. But still, one adorable wildlife creature was absolutely awe over Bindi Irwin’s 2-year-old daughter (like we would be!), and the picture is pulling at our heartstrings.

In the photo, Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell holds a smiley Grace in one arm. She is touching her chin and smiling, showing off a gorgeous toothy grin. Grace is dressed warmly in a pink floral puffer vest over a white long-sleeve shirt — it’s winter in Australia right now, after all! — and looks totally at ease right next to a koala. For his part, the koala is hanging off a tree, turned all the way around to look at the cute toddler next to him. He is obsessed — and so are we!

“Koala happiness @australiazoo 🐨,” Powell captioned the sweet photo.

“The sweetest little cheesy grin ❤️,” one person commented on the adorable snap.

Another wrote, “Her little teeth!!! too cute💕.”

Someone else pointed out, “What a lucky little girl, to grow up surrounded by so many wonderful animals.” The animals are lucky too, getting to grow up with the Irwin family taking care of them! Related story Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Is Already Leading Her Family Through This Daring Adventure

Koalas are one of Grace’s favorite animals, and she’s been admiring them since she was a little tot. In April 2022, Irwin shared two photos to Instagram, one year apart, where Grace is just gazing at a koala in her dad’s arms.

“Today & one year ago. Our girl is still admiring koalas. 🐨 @australiazoo,” she wrote.

Of course, sometimes she gets a little distracted (she’s 2!), and koalas can’t quite keep her attention. Like earlier this year when Powell tried to get Grace to look at a koala, but instead she was obsessed with the majestic rhinos in the background.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It’s obvious Grace loves all animals, just like her mama, and it’s so cute to see!

