Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Stylish Poolside Photos With Kaavia & Zaya Prove They’re the Chicest Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you think Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade know they and their kids are the chicest and sweetest families in Hollywood? If not, they better know now after those heartwarming vacay pics Union just posted!

On July 5, the You Got Anything Stronger? author shared a series of poolside family photos with the caption reading, “Waded for moments like this 🖤 #HOFSummer #LakeLife #maythe4thbewithyou #TeamBosh THANK YOU @chrisbosh @mrsadriennebosh 🖤.”

In the first heartwarming photo, we see Union posing in a black bikini while Dwyane, Kaavia, and Zaya are in a big group hug in the pool, followed by a sweet selfie of Union and Dwyane, a video of the family on a boat singing, and a tear-jerking photo of Kaavia happily sleeping on the boat.

We then end the post with a quote reading, “Make peace the priority and let everything else fall in place,” along with one more pic of Union looking sensational in the black bikini and sun hat look!

Not only do they look like such a happy family, truly having the time of their lives on vacation, but they are the chicest family. Even boat-side and poolside, they come rocking color-coordinated looks!

Union and Dwyane welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

Related story Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Is Allegedly Taking a Drastic Move to Earn Back Her Trust

In a new interview with E News, the Bring It On star got vulnerable about her previous fear of being a “bad mom.” She said, “I was afraid of being a bad mom, of not living up to the great moms that I grew up with. I didn’t want my lack of understanding or knowledge on every single thing to leave this gaping hole in her life.”

She added, “As I got more confidence. I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re all winging it? We’re just doing the best we can.'”

Before you go, see this slideshow of Gabrielle Union’s best mom moments!

