Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is the Happiest We’ve Ever Seen Her on Their Family Hike

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling has always been an expressive little one, but these hiking pics prove she’s at her happiest hiking with her family!

On July 8, Brittany shared a series of scenic photos of the family of four with the caption reading, “M O N T A N A🏔️.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first two photos, we get some heartwarming, PDA-filled snapshots of Brittany and Patrick, followed by a picturesque pic of Brittany horseback riding. Then, we see Brittany holding Sterling and Bronze, with Sterling looking as happy as can be in her mama’s arms (and Bronze already being a hilariously expressive kiddo)!

We see a few more pics of the Mahomes’ friends, along with more pics of the proud parents and Sterling smiling from ear to ear in their hiking baby carrier. Then we end the series of photos with a seriously sweet snapshot of big sister Sterling smiling as she holds onto Bronze, followed by another friend pic and one of Bronze in his stroller!

While everyone looks so happy in these pics, Sterling may be the happiest we’ve ever seen her! Related story Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Reveal the ‘Awkward’ Moment That Changed Their Entire Relationship

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school (after an “awkward” moment that changed it all), and married back on March 12, 2022. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, born Nov 2022.

In a recent Instagram reel per the Sports Rush, Brittany talked about the reality of motherhood, and came ready to break down all the misconceptions. “Society has destroyed what it means to be a mother. Motherhood is not a burden, it’s not pushing, it’s not scary. It is the greatest, most selfless, purposeful thing a woman can do in her lifetime,” she said.

Before you go, click here to all the times Brittany Mahomes showed the world she’s Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 fan:

