Resurfaced Footage of Kate Middleton & Prince William Show Their Opposing Feelings on Having More Babies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After three children together, it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton may have been talking about a fourth at some point. However, this resurfaced video shows exactly how both of them feel about another kiddo in the mix, and it’s as opposite as you can imagine.

On July 4, TikTok user @royalfamilyslife uploaded resurfaced footage of William and Kate’s visit to Burnley back in Jan 2022, specifically the moment when Kate holds a baby, and William has an animated reaction. They uploaded the video with the caption reading, “Prince William says no more babies!”

In the video, we see Kate looking lovingly at a baby in her arms, truly looking so happy and content. Then William jokingly yells to the crowd “Don’t give my wife any more ideas! No more!”

This isn’t the first time that Kate and William have given fans a glimpse into their opposing views on becoming a family of six. Per Hello, Kate revealed William worried about her wanting another baby back in Sept 2022, and has frequently joked about it when she’s holding babies during public events.

Along with that, a source previously told Us Weekly that “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

So we’ll see what happens!

Related story Hayley Atwell Finally Broke Her Silence on Rumors About Her Dating Co-Star Tom Cruise

William and Kate share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see our favorite Kate Middleton mommy moments!

