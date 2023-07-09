Target Has a Major 20% Off All Barbie Products Sale Ahead of the Long-Awaited Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all Barbie lovers, we have the deals for you! Not only is Prime Day less than 48 hours away, but the Barbie movie is premiering in less than two weeks. On top of that, the long-awaited 2023 Target Circle week of deals just started, and let’s just say, you won’t want to miss these Barbie sales!

Unlike other Target sales where anyone can get it (and have the products sell out in the blink of an eye), these ones are specifically for Target Circle members. (To become a member and grab these sensational deals, all you have to do is sign up at Target.com/circle. It’s quick, easy, and instantly gives you access to these sales!)

Now that you’re a member, let’s talk everything Barbie. Not only do we love Barbies (and anything Barbiecore), but our kids are probably itching to get more for their collection. Enter this day of Target deals, and you can get up to 20 percent off on Barbie dolls and accessories.

From the iconic new Little Mermaid Barbie doll to Target-Exclusive Barbie bundles, you don’t want to miss out on this 24-hour sale!

(Psst: Because new deals will pop up every day, make sure to add items to your wish lists ahead of the sale so you can get one before they sell out!)

The clock is ticking, so check out what we're loving from Target Circle Week's Barbie sale below:

Barbie: The Movie Collectible Doll Margot Robbie as Barbie in Pink Western Outfit: $39.99, originally $49.99

Ahead of the long-awaited Barbie premiere, why not treat yourself or your kiddo to this cowboy Barbie inspired by Margot Robbie’s iconic look from the film?!

Barbie Mermaid Power “Malibu” Doll: $9.99, originally $12.49

If your kiddo adores a good, colorful mermaid Barbie, treat them to this magical one with extra-long and gorgeous detailing throughout that’ll instantly make her a favorite!

Barbie Skippers First Job Target Doll (Target Exclusive): $18.39, originally $22.99

This Target-exclusive Barbie not only has a checkout girl Barbie, but it has a checkout stand, a working conveyer belt, and added accessories for hours of storylines and gameplay!

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Fashion Doll: $11.99, originally $14.99

Now is the perfect time to gift your little one to the new Little Mermaid doll that’ll capture any kids’ heart!

