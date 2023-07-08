Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Is Already Leading Her Family Through This Daring Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are raising a little adventurer, but it’s clear that their daughter Grace Warrior loves everything about the wintertime!

On July 7, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star shared a heart-melting compilation video of her, Powell, their daughter Grace Warrior, and the rest of the Irwin family on their latest adventure in Tasmania. She shared the viral video with the caption reading, “Snow #adventures in Tasmania…”

Throughout the clips of their snowy adventure, we see Bindi, Powell, and Grace Warrior gleefully hiking through the snowy mountains. We see Grace Warrior in front of her parents, guiding them through the snowy logs and singing a little song, and saying “Weeeeee,” followed by a close-up of her looking like a little fashionista in her adorable pink floral puffer jacket.

Bindi asks “Should we be penguins?” and soon she, Grace Warrior, and mama Terri Irwin are waddling! Our hearts! The cuteness overload!

Then we see Grace Warrior guiding papa Powell, and then a tear-jerking video of Grace saying there are snowflakes in her mama’s hair! We then end the compilation video with some super-sweet mama-daughter snapshots and videos of Grace Warrior enjoying the snow with their parents!

Bindi and Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior, 2, on March 25, 2021, which was exactly one year after their intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

In a previous interview with People for their May cover story, Bindi got vulnerable about what the reality of motherhood is actually like. “I had this whole plan. Like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with food, and this is what we’re going to do with sleep routines.’ Then she was born, and everything was thrown out the window,” she said. “I think every parent should know it’s okay if you don’t do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm.”

