‘Parker Laid an Egg’ in Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Hilarious Snapshot

Drew Scott’s new photo of Parker may be the funniest one yet! On July 8, the It Takes Two co-author shared a hilarious photo featuring Linda Phan and their son Parker to his Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption reading, “Apparently Parker laid an egg! 🤣”

In the photo, we see Phan holding onto Parker, who’s rocking a striped hat and colorful striped pants, as his mama holds onto him. They’re chilling on the sidewalk, and Scott plays into the illusion that it looks like Parker was laying a rogue egg near them.

While Easter egg jokes may be long over, we can’t help but laugh at this hysterical illusion photo!

Scott and his wife Linda Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, and later wed in 2018. In May 2022, they welcomed their son Parker James, 1.

While Scott frequently posts about his son on social media, he keeps the interviews to a minimum. Right after Parker was born, he revealed that fatherhood “unlocks” a new side of you, and in a recent interview with ET Canada, he talked about how fatherhood has made him incredibly patient.

“Being a parent, you really start to get more patience quickly,” he said. They all make fun of me — I’m an efficiency guy, I’m always showing up on time and everything. It’s not my schedule anymore. It’s Parker’s schedule. I have to learn to just chill with it.”

