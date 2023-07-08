Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Admit Why They’re So ‘Nervous’ About Son Levi’s Big Birthday Gift

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves just gave their eldest son such a sweet gift for his 15th birthday that we’re sure he’s been asking them for years. Their eldest son Levi is officially on social media (and his parents are pretty nervous)!

On July 7, the pair shared a video on the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s Instagram with the simple caption reading, “@levimcconaughey #happybirthday #welcometoinstagram.”

In the video, we hear Matthew saying “Happy birthday Levi Alves McConaughey!” and Camila jumping into saying “Happy birthday” as well, along with noting, “Fifteen years? Can you believe it?!’

Matthew added, “Hey, buddy, your mama’s a little nervous today about one of the gifts we are giving you.” To which Camila nods vehemently before Matthew goes on, saying, “Yes, we are allowing you, Levi, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe.”

“We’ve been talking for a long time now,” adding that they’ve talked about it for three years now and that all of his friends also have social media profiles. Matthew went on to say, “He knows who he is and he knows where he’s going at. I think he can handle it,” and sweetly said they’re excited to see him tell his story and express himself.

Matthew and Camila originally met in 2006 by chance at a bar, and five years later, they got engaged on Christmas Day in 2011. Less than a year later, they wed on June 9, 2012. They share three children together named Levi, now 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

Happy belated birthday Levi!

