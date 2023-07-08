The One Reason Why Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Children Didn’t Go to the Scottish Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Back on July 5, many royal fans were excited to see Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland for King Charles III’s Coronation 2.0 event. However, just as many were confused as to why their children were a no-show for the big event, despite being front and center at the original Coronation months prior.

But don’t worry, there’s a very simple reason why William and Kate didn’t bring along Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Any guesses? They were at school!

As many people know, the Prince and Princess of Wales broke royal tradition by not sending them off to school and instead having them go to the Lambrook School. Now, this school didn’t finish its term until July 7, two days after the big event, per Express.

If they decided to bring them along, they would have to pull them out of school two days before the term ended. This would’ve been an awkwardly timed fiasco where they would have to pull them out amid the final days of exams, so it seems they opted to keep them in school for the rest of the summer term.

The reason why they were able to attend the Coronation in May was because it was held on a weekend, and now, they’re able to go to more events since the term is over!

William and Kate share three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

