Jeannie Mai’s Boat-Side Photos With Monaco Prove Her Daughter Is the Life of the Party

These holiday videos show Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is officially the life of the party!

On July 5, the America’s Test Kitchen host shared a series of photos and videos to her daughter’s Instagram account @monacomaijenkins from their boat-side extravaganza. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Mommy asked if I wanted to join her July 4th party and I said Mom. I am the party.”

In the first photo, we see Mai holding up the peace sign, looking so happy and ready to party in a white swimsuit while her expressive daughter stands next to her. Then we get some adorable videos of Mai’s friends and family trying to show Monaco how to swim in her floatie.

Then we see Monaco hyper-focusing on her croissant as everyone tries to get her in a bib, followed by her and her uncle having the best time on a golf course and Mai and Monaco kissing on a hammock.

Not only is Monaco the life of the party, but she’s the star of the show, and these videos of everyone flocking to her proves it!

In late 2021, she confirmed her pregnancy with Jeezy on an episode of The Real. Then fast forward to Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world.

Related story Jennifer Tilly Turned Every Single Head in Her Most Daring & Gothic Look To Date

During a Nov 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Mai talked about her “village” that has helped her throughout raising her daughter. She said, “I used to be, well, I still am a boss, I can get it done by myself, but I ain’t that bossy by myself as a mom, I need help.”

She added, “I need my mom giving me advice, I need all the other moms around this area to tell me what you do with a 10-month-old. Every other week there’s some new thing that comes up with her that I got to ask and check about and I call, I listen to my friends and my pediatrician before I listen to the internet or Google. So, I’ve learned that you really need that village.”

These celebrity shared the most important life lessons they learned from their moms.

